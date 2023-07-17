IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 150 users

Diterbitkan 13 September 2006

Oleh mamat

No Place Like Home (2006)

When Susan, a film producer from NYC, goes to Jamaica to shoot a shampoo commercial, she finds herself, through a series of unforeseen circumstances, drifting further and further away from the world she knows and into the life of the island, a strange alternative reality that turns many of her previously held assumptions upside down.

Perry Henzell

Susan O’Meara, Carl Bradshaw, Countryman, P.J. Soles, Grace Jones

tt0839928