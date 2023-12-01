Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Night of the Demon (1957) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Athene Seyler,
Brian Wilde,
Charles Lloyd Pack,
Dana Andrews,
Ewan Roberts,
Janet Barrow,
John Harvey,
John Salew,
Liam Redmond,
Lloyd Lamble
Sutradara
Basil Keys,
Jacques Tourneur
IMDb
7.4/
10from
15,036users
Diterbitkan
09 November 1957
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Night of the Demon (1957)
American professor John Holden arrives in London for a conference on parapsychology only to discover that the colleague he was supposed to meet was killed in a freak accident the day before. It turns out that the deceased had been investigating a cult lead by Dr. Julian Karswell. Though a skeptic, Holden is suspicious of the devil-worshiping Karswell. Following a trail of mysterious manuscripts, Holden enters a world that makes him question his faith in science.
