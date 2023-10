IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 15,196 users

Diterbitkan 15 March 1997

Oleh mamat

Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death and Rebirth (1997)

Originally a collection of clips from the Neon Genesis Evangelion TV series, Death was created as a precursor to the re-worked ending of the series. Rebirth was intended as that re-worked ending, but after production overruns Rebirth became only the first half of the first part of The End of Evangelion, with some minor differences.

Hideaki Anno, Kazuya Tsurumaki, Masayuki

Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Yuko Miyamura, Kotono Mitsuishi, Fumihiko Tachiki, Koichi Yamadera, Miki Nagasawa, Takehito Koyasu, Tetsuya Iwanaga, Junko Iwao, Tomokazu Seki, Motomu Kiyokawa, Yuriko Yamaguchi, Hiro Yuuki

tt0169880