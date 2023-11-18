Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Neon Bull (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Brazil,
Netherlands,
Uruguay
Bintang film
Abigail Pereira,
Aline Santana,
Carlos Pessoa,
Josinaldo Alves,
Juliano Cazarré,
Maeve Jinkings,
Marcelo Caetano,
Roberto Birindelli,
Samya De Lavor,
Samyade Lavor
Sutradara
Gabriel Mascaro,
Jeronimo Lemos,
Marcelo Caetano
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.8/
10from
3,414users
Diterbitkan
14 January 2016
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Neon Bull (2016)
Iremar works at the rodeo in North East of Brazil. From his home, the truck he uses to transport the animals, he dreams of a future in the region’s booming clothing industry.
tt4899406