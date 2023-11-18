  1. Home
Neon Bull (2016)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

3,414

users

Diterbitkan

14 January 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Neon Bull (2016)

Iremar works at the rodeo in North East of Brazil. From his home, the truck he uses to transport the animals, he dreams of a future in the region’s booming clothing industry.
Gabriel Mascaro, Marcelo Caetano, Jeronimo Lemos
Juliano Cazarré, Maeve Jinkings, Aline Santana, Vinícius de Oliveira, Carlos Pessoa, Josinaldo Alves, Samya De Lavor, Roberto Birindelli, Marcelo Caetano, Abigail Pereira

Diterbitkan

November 18, 2023 2:58 pm

Durasi

