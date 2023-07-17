IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 233 users

Napoli, Napoli, Napoli (2010)

Weaving together fact and fiction, this docudrama performs a portrait of the often seamy underside of the city of Naples.Ferrara traveled to Italy to interview the inmates at the Naples Pozzuoli State Prison, a high security lockup for women, and with the help of a translator he allows a number of women doing time to talk about their lives before and after they were convicted. Ferrara chose to expand the short profile of the prisoners into a feature by offering a look at life in the slums of Naples and the actions of a number of law enforcement officers and social workers struggling to improve conditions for the poor, as well as adding three short fictional segments shot of digital video gear.

Abel Ferrara, Antonio Cossia

Fabio Gargano, Shanyn Leigh, Peppe Lanzetta, Luca Lionello, Anita Pallenberg, Benedito Sicca, Salvatore Ruocco, Salvatore Striano, Ernesto Mahieux, Giovanna Arrivoli, Jennifer Asia, Giuseppina Avino, Maria Belliotto, Lucia Brindisi, Giuseppina Concini, Anna De Vita, Giovanna Di Tonno, Loredana Guadagno, Giuseppina Guarino, Patrizia Guinto, Elen Godwin, Vincenza Ioio, Sandra John, Maria Liriano Jmenez, Anna Lestingi, Maria Manea, Anna Matuozzo, Sabrina Mohammed, Gianna Mori, Patrizia Pignalosa, Antonella Sallustro, Luisa Sassio, Maria Spatuzzi, Filomena Straiano, Carmella Vernillo, Luigi Maria Burruano, Giovanni Capalbo, Carmine Paternoster, Maria Luisa Santella, Massimo Malescia, Eduardo Melone, Carmine Di Vaio, Luca Parmiggiano, Raffaele Barbato, Giuseppe Virga, Marco Macor, Salvatore Cacciapuotio, Ciro Barbaro, Sergio Longobardi, Fabio Rizzuto

