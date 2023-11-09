Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Nanny Cam (2014) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Cam Gigandet,
Carol Herman,
Farrah Mackenzie,
India Eisley,
Laura Allen,
Renée Felice Smith,
Richard Portnow
Sutradara
Nancy Leopardi
IMDb
5.4/
10from
1,843users
Diterbitkan
28 December 2014
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Nanny Cam (2014)
Linda has a seemingly perfect marriage with her rugged and handsome husband Mark and an adorable 8 year old daughter, Chloe. But when Chloe is injured by an elderly babysitter who has slipped into dementia, Linda wants to ensure that her child is never hurt again. Initially, Heather, the new babysitter, seems like the ideal addition to this practically perfect family. But Heather is a schemer who exploits the cracks in Mark and Linda’s relationship, and delights in the resulting chaos. As Linda later learns, to her horror, Heather’s intentions go far beyond the mischievous.
Nancy Leopardi
Laura Allen, India Eisley, Cam Gigandet, Renée Felice Smith, Richard Portnow, Farrah Mackenzie, Carol Herman
tt3725284