IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 1,868 users

Diterbitkan 23 July 1999

Oleh mamat

Nang Nak (1999)

In a rural village in Thailand, Mak is sent to fight in a war and leaves his pregnant wife, Nak. Mak is injured and barely survives. He returns home to his doting wife and child, or so he thinks.

Nonzee Nimibutr, Komgrit Triwimol, Suwimon Techasupinan, Thanomwong Pipatpolkul, Saranyu Jiralaksanakul

Intira Jaroenpura, Winai Kraibutr, Manit Meekaewjaroen, Pramote Suksatit, Pracha Thawongfia

tt0217680