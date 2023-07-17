IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 30 August 2021

Oleh LIN

Naked Fist (2021)

Akira (Mako Komaki) was helped by Tetsuko (Moe Amatsuka), a user of “Hadakaken”, who was attacked by the vigilantism. She tries to learn “Hadaka Fist” to help her captive boyfriend, but it is a fist method that causes the other party to die by sexual intercourse. Using “Hadakaken” means losing her virginity. Should I protect my boyfriend (loved one) or virgin (virgin)? What is the too sad conclusion of the maiden who is shaken by the conflict?

Yasushi Koshizaka, Hayate Masao

Moe Amatsuka, Mako Komaki, Ayaka Tomoda, Hana Misora, Miki Narutani, Mitsuki Ikeda, Chuck Johnson

tt18079112