Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Naked Fist (2021) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Japan
Bintang film
Ayaka Tomoda,
Chuck Johnson,
Hana Misora,
Mako Komaki,
Miki Narutani,
Mitsuki Ikeda,
Moe Amatsuka
Sutradara
Hayate Masao,
Yasushi Koshizaka
Genre
Action
IMDb
0/
10from
0users
Diterbitkan
30 August 2021
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Naked Fist (2021)
Akira (Mako Komaki) was helped by Tetsuko (Moe Amatsuka), a user of “Hadakaken”, who was attacked by the vigilantism. She tries to learn “Hadaka Fist” to help her captive boyfriend, but it is a fist method that causes the other party to die by sexual intercourse. Using “Hadakaken” means losing her virginity. Should I protect my boyfriend (loved one) or virgin (virgin)? What is the too sad conclusion of the maiden who is shaken by the conflict?
Yasushi Koshizaka, Hayate Masao
Moe Amatsuka, Mako Komaki, Ayaka Tomoda, Hana Misora, Miki Narutani, Mitsuki Ikeda, Chuck Johnson
tt18079112