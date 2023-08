IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 2,606 users

Diterbitkan 22 January 1969

Oleh mamat

Naked Childhood (1969)

Handed over to foster care by his mother—who’s unwilling to give up permanent custody—the now-adolescent François understands that nothing in life is permanent, and his increasingly erratic actions reflect this knowledge.

Maurice Pialat

Michel Terrazon, Raoul Billerey, Pierrette Deplanque, Marie-Louise Thierry, René Thierry, Linda Gutenberg, Henri Puff, Marie Marc, Maurice Coussonneau

tt0065695