IMDb 5.2 / 10 from 270 users

Diterbitkan 07 September 1978

Oleh mamat

Mysteries (1978)

In the winter of 1891 a stranger arrives in a small coastal town on the Isle of Man. His presence soon disturbs the lives of the local inhabitants, especially the beautiful daughter of the parson.

Paul de Lussanet

Rutger Hauer, Sylvia Kristel, David Rappaport, Rita Tushingham, Andréa Ferréol, Fons Rademakers, Marina de Graaf, Adrian Brine, Siem Vroom, Vivien Heilbron

tt0077965