IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 5,550 users

Diterbitkan 07 September 2007

Oleh mamat

My Winnipeg (2007)

The geographical dead center of North America and the beloved birthplace of Guy Maddin, Winnipeg, is the frosty and mysterious star of Maddin’s film. Fact, fantasy and memory are woven seamlessly together in this work, conjuring a city as delightful as it is fearsome.

Guy Maddin

Ann Savage, Amy Stewart, Darcy Fehr, Louis Negin, Brendan Cade, Wesley Cade, Guy Maddin, Lou Profeta, Fred Dunsmore, Kate Yacula, Jacelyn Lobay, Eric Nipp, Jennifer Palichuk

tt1093842