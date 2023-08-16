IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 1,903 users

Diterbitkan 10 November 1999

Oleh mamat

My Teacher’s Wife (1999)

Todd Boomer is a college student aspiring to get into University. His chances are looking poor when his maths teacher, fails him in every maths test. Help arrives in the guise of the gorgeous Vicki, a mathematical genius who decides to tutor Todd. As the relationship develops,Todd finds himself in an affair with Vicki unknowing of her marriage to his math teacher.

Bruce Leddy, Rebecca Long

Jason London, Tia Carrere, Alexondra Lee, Zak Orth, Leslie Lyles, Jeffrey Tambor, Christopher McDonald, Joanna Canton, Phyllis Yvonne Stickney

