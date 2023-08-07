  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

5.1

/

10

from

112

users

Diterbitkan

01 July 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

My Professor’s Guide to Murder (2023)

Ashley is a creative writing graduate student who is one thesis away from graduating. Miles Blake, a celebrity murder mystery writer comes to her university to teach. She gets assigned to be his TA, and they strike up a sort of friendship.
Haylie Duff
Kristen Edwards, Rae DeRosa, Landon Ashworth, Haley Spencer, Margaret Flock, Pershon Harper, Maurice T. Johnson, Zhané Amari, Yadin Goldman, Chris Naughton

Diterbitkan

Agustus 7, 2023 10:06 pm

Durasi

