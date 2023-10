IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 15,250 users

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

The Yamadas are a typical middle class Japanese family in urban Tokyo and this film shows us a variety of episodes of their lives. With tales that range from the humorous to the heartbreaking, we see this family cope with life’s little conflicts, problems, and joys in their own way.

