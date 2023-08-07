  1. Home
  2. Drama
  3. My Mother’s Wound (2016)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM My Mother’s Wound (2016)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film My Mother’s Wound (2016). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film My Mother’s Wound (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film My Mother’s Wound (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Turkey

IMDb

7.3

/

10

from

3,997

users

Diterbitkan

03 March 2016

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

My Mother’s Wound (2016)

Upon turning eight-teen, Salih leaves the orphanage to find his lost family and begins working in a Serbian farm. Suddenly, at the most unexpected moment he has found a home. Will he ever be able to let go of the ghosts of his past and be happy in this new life? As tension escalates disquieting secrets surface. A gripping tale of family, love and identity, My Mother’s Wound follows Salih as he searches for a trail of hope amongst war-torn lives.
Ozan Açıktan
Bora Akkaş, Meryem Uzerli, Ozan Güven, Belçim Bilgin, Okan Yalabık, Sabina Ajrula Toziya, Sermet Yeşil, Koray Şahinbaş, Ayça Eren, Mehmet Ergen, Mehmet Kerem Yüksel, Berke Brad Bayrak, İlter Akçebe, Süleyman Atanısev

Diterbitkan

Agustus 7, 2023 10:25 pm

Durasi

BioskopKeren My Mother’s Wound (2016)

Cinemaindo My Mother’s Wound (2016)

Dewanonton My Mother’s Wound (2016)

Download My Mother’s Wound (2016)

Download Film My Mother’s Wound (2016)

Download Movie My Mother’s Wound (2016)

DUNIA21 My Mother’s Wound (2016)

FILMAPIK My Mother’s Wound (2016)

Layar Kaca 21 My Mother’s Wound (2016)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share