Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film My Mother’s Wound (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Turkey
Bintang film
Ayça Eren,
Belçim Bilgin,
Berke Brad Bayrak,
Bora Akkaş,
İlter Akçebe,
Koray Şahinbaş,
Mehmet Ergen,
Mehmet Kerem Yüksel,
Meryem Uzerli,
Okan Yalabik
Sutradara
Ozan Açıktan
IMDb
7.3/
10from
3,997users
Diterbitkan
03 March 2016
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
My Mother’s Wound (2016)
Upon turning eight-teen, Salih leaves the orphanage to find his lost family and begins working in a Serbian farm. Suddenly, at the most unexpected moment he has found a home. Will he ever be able to let go of the ghosts of his past and be happy in this new life? As tension escalates disquieting secrets surface. A gripping tale of family, love and identity, My Mother’s Wound follows Salih as he searches for a trail of hope amongst war-torn lives.
Ozan Açıktan
Bora Akkaş, Meryem Uzerli, Ozan Güven, Belçim Bilgin, Okan Yalabık, Sabina Ajrula Toziya, Sermet Yeşil, Koray Şahinbaş, Ayça Eren, Mehmet Ergen, Mehmet Kerem Yüksel, Berke Brad Bayrak, İlter Akçebe, Süleyman Atanısev
tt4994736