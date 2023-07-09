Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film My Joy (2010) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Germany
Bintang film
Aleksey Vertkov,
Boris Kamorzin,
Dmitriy Bykovskiy-Romashov,
Dmitriy Mulyar,
Dmitry Gotsdiner,
Dmitry Poddubny,
Galina Popova,
Konstantin Shelestun,
Maria Varsami,
Olga Shuvalova
Sutradara
Sergei Loznitsa
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.8/
10from
2,571users
Diterbitkan
30 September 2010
Oleh
Synopsis
My Joy (2010)
Georgy is driving a load of freight into Russia when, after an unpleasant encounter with the police at a border crossing, he finds himself giving a lift to a strange old man with disturbing stories about his younger days in the Army. After next picking up a young woman who works as a prostitute and is wary of the territory, Georgy finds himself lost, and despite asking some homeless men for help, he’s less sure than he was before of how to make his way back where he belongs. As brutal images of violence and alienation cross the screen, Georgy’s odyssey becomes darker and more desperate until it reaches an unexpected conclusion.
Sergei Loznitsa
Olga Shuvalova, Vlad Ivanov, Vladimir Golovin, Aleksey Vertkov, Dmitry Gotsdiner, Maria Varsami, Boris Kamorzin, Pavel Vorozhtsov, Viktor Nemets, Dmitry Poddubny, Vyacheslav Shikhaleev, Timofey Tribuntsev, Pavel Chukreev, Dmitriy Bykovskiy-Romashov, Dmitriy Mulyar, Konstantin Shelestun, Sergey Kolesov, Galina Popova
tt1646114