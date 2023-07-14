Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film My Home Is Copacabana (1965) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Brazil
Bintang film
Allan Edwall,
Álvaro Pérez,
Andrey Salvador,
Antônio Pitanga,
Cosme dos Santos,
Dirce Migliaccio,
Flávio Migliaccio,
Joel Barcellos,
Josafá da Silva Santos,
Leila Santos
Sutradara
Arne Sucksdorff
IMDb
7.1/
10from
218users
Diterbitkan
08 June 1965
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
My Home Is Copacabana (1965)
Homeless children in the slums of Rio are driven out of their temporary shelters by ruthless gangsters in this somber drama. The kids survive by shining shoes, stealing, and cutting the strings of the kites to sell them later to others. Tired of life on the streets, one boy turns himself over to the police in hopes he will be sent to reform school in a last desperate attempt to survive. This feature from acclaimed Swedish director Arne Sucksdorff appeared at the 1965 Cannes Film Festival.
Arne Sucksdorff
Cosme dos Santos, Dirce Migliaccio, Flávio Migliaccio, Antônio Pitanga, Joel Barcellos, Allan Edwall, Leila Santos, Josafá da Silva Santos, Toninho Carlos de Lima, Andrey Salvador, Álvaro Pérez
tt0059456