IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 267 users

Diterbitkan 30 September 2022

Oleh LIN

My Broken Mariko (2022)

Shiino one day finds out that her best friend Mariko has committed suicide. After snatching Mariko’s urn from her abusive father, Shiino heads to Marigaoka Cape, a place Mariko always wanted to go.

Yuki Tanada, Daika Matsukura

Mei Nagano, Nao, Masataka Kubota, Yo Yoshida, Toshinori Omi, Tsugu Sasaki, Mei Yokoyama

tt17512706