Mutant: Ghost War Girl (2022)

Wu Qingqing is an agent of the International Security Alliance (to combat mutant crime) and is ordered to infiltrate Medusa Plastic Hospital to collect evidence of the secret research on genetic induction fluid by its direct consortium to create mutant fighters. Wu Qingqing successfully infiltrates, but was forced to inject a gene induction fluid.

Liu Binjie

Miya Muqi, Li Mingxuan, Liu Beige, Cui Zhenzhen, Mu Fengbin, Shang Na, Hu Qing Yun, Zeng Youzhen, Guo Ziheng

