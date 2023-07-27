  1. Home
  Muse: Live At Rome Olympic Stadium (2013)

Muse: Live At Rome Olympic Stadium (2013)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Italy

Sutradara

IMDb

8.8

/

10

from

557

users

Diterbitkan

11 November 2013

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Muse: Live At Rome Olympic Stadium (2013)

Live at Rome Olympic Stadium is a live album and video by English alternative rock band Muse, released on 29 November 2013. Featuring the band’s performance at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on 6 July 2013, in front of a crowd of 60,963 people, the concert was a part of The Unsustainable Tour, which is a moniker for the band’s summer 2013 European leg of The 2nd Law World Tour.
Matt Askem
Dominic Howard, Chris Wolstenholme, Morgan Nicholls, Matthew Bellamy

Diterbitkan

Juli 27, 2023 9:01 pm

Durasi

