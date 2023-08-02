IMDb 5.1 / 10 from 141 users

Murder Story (1989)

Aspiring young novelist Tony Zonis (Alexis Denisof) wants to write the next great suspense thriller, so he decides to study the work of master crime writer, Willard Hope (Christopher Lee). Together, they pick through random newspaper stories, looking for the unusual event that will make a good thriller. What they find is murder. A government cover-up… an international scandal… and the bodies are just beginning to fall into place. Now Tony isn’t just writing the next best-seller… he’s writing his own obituary.

Markus Innocenti, Edward Arno

Christopher Lee, Alexis Denisof, Bruce Boa, Stacia Burton, Kieron Jecchinis, Jeff Harding, Garrick Hagon, Marie Stillin, Bill Bailey, William Jongeneel, Pamela Teves, Michael Krass, Bonnie Williams, Danny Sherman, Natasja Kloosterman, Petra Stork, George Isherwood, Joe Weston

