Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Alison Sweeney,
Anita Brown,
Barbara Niven,
Cameron Mathison,
Colleen Winton,
Deni DeLory,
Farah Fath,
Gabriel Hogan,
Garry Chalk,
Johannah Newmarch
Sutradara
Kristoffer Tabori,
Luke Bradshaw
IMDb
6.7/
10from
1,572users
Diterbitkan
15 November 2015
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery (2015)
A young bakeshop owner’s holiday season takes a surprising turn when she finds a body at a local Christmas tree lot and winds up involved in a dangerous murder investigation. With colorful characters popping up as suspects, shady business practices uncovered at the tree lot and holiday romance in the air, the young baker-turned-sleuth must race against time to track down the killer and save the Christmas season.
Kristoffer Tabori, Luke Bradshaw
Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, Barbara Niven, Gabriel Hogan, Lisa Durupt, Johannah Newmarch, Toby Levins, Kyla Mary Wise Halliday, Richard Keats, Anita Brown, Juliana Wimbles, Ona Grauer, Kirby Morrow, Farah Fath, Colleen Winton, Kazumi Evans, Deni DeLory, Garry Chalk, Rebecca Toolan, Marion Eisman, Naika Toussaint
tt4933782