IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 1,572 users

Diterbitkan 15 November 2015

Oleh mamat

Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery (2015)

A young bakeshop owner’s holiday season takes a surprising turn when she finds a body at a local Christmas tree lot and winds up involved in a dangerous murder investigation. With colorful characters popping up as suspects, shady business practices uncovered at the tree lot and holiday romance in the air, the young baker-turned-sleuth must race against time to track down the killer and save the Christmas season.

Kristoffer Tabori, Luke Bradshaw

Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, Barbara Niven, Gabriel Hogan, Lisa Durupt, Johannah Newmarch, Toby Levins, Kyla Mary Wise Halliday, Richard Keats, Anita Brown, Juliana Wimbles, Ona Grauer, Kirby Morrow, Farah Fath, Colleen Winton, Kazumi Evans, Deni DeLory, Garry Chalk, Rebecca Toolan, Marion Eisman, Naika Toussaint

tt4933782