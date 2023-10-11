  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Korea

Sutradara

IMDb

5.7

/

10

from

1,054

users

Diterbitkan

25 July 2007

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Muoi: The Legend of a Portrait (2007)

A Korean writer travels to Vietnam to do research for her story about a cursed portrait of a Vietnamese girl named Muoi.
Kim Tae-kyung
Jo An, Cha Ye-ryun, Lee In, Hong So-hee, Anh Thư, Bình Minh, Hồng Ánh

Diterbitkan

Oktober 11, 2023 7:15 pm

Durasi

