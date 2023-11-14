  1. Home
  Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

IMDb

7.2

/

10

from

12,434

users

Diterbitkan

25 March 1948

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948)

An advertising executive dreams of getting out of the city and building a perfect home in the country, only to find the transition fraught with problems.
Joel Freeman, H. C. Potter, James Lane, Kay Phillips
Cary Grant, Myrna Loy, Melvyn Douglas, Reginald Denny, Sharyn Moffett, Connie Marshall, Louise Beavers, Ian Wolfe, Harry Shannon, Tito Vuolo, Nestor Paiva, Jason Robards Sr., Lurene Tuttle, Lex Barker, Emory Parnell, Stanley Andrews, Robert Bray, Don Brodie, Cliff Clark, Kernan Cripps, Frank Darien, Hal K. Dawson, Mike Lally, Gene Leslie, Charles Middleton, Franklin Parker, Ralph Stein, Dan Tobin, Friedrich von Ledebur, Bud Wiser, Will Wright

November 14, 2023 10:45 pm

