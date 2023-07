IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 398 users

Diterbitkan 14 May 1999

Oleh mamat

M/Other (1999)

Tetsuro is living with his young girlfriend Aki in a pleasant house in Tokyo. They both spend a lot of time at their jobs. However their routine is upset when Tetsuro brings his 8 year old son Shun to live with them, while his ex-wife recovers from a car accident.

Nobuhiro Suwa

Tomokazu Miura, Makiko Watanabe, Ryudai Takahashi, Hiroo Fuseya

tt0201743