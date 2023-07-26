IMDb 4.7 / 10 from 25 users

Diterbitkan 03 December 2020

Oleh LIN

Motelier (2020)

Yoo Da-hee, who graduated from the Department of Hotel Tourism and quickly got a job at a motel, tells the story of what happened at the motel by secretly running a podcast. A variety of omnibus episodes.

Lee Jung-hoon

Lee Ga-eun, Lee Ki-yong, Ahn Jong-sun, Jeong Seon-hee, Kim Seung-woo, Gye Ye-rin

tt15244134