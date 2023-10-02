Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Most Wanted (1997) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Amanda Kravat,
Andy Hogan,
Casey Lee,
Donna Cherry,
Eddie Velez,
Eric Roberts,
Jill Hennessy,
John Diehl,
John Reidy,
Jon Voight
Sutradara
Chuck Picerni Jr.,
David Hogan
IMDb
5.6/
10from
6,253users
Diterbitkan
10 October 1997
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Most Wanted (1997)
Sgt. James Dunn, who is wrongly accused of assassination of the officer he had a row with, is saved from death row and recruited for top-secret special operations squad led by Lt. Col Grant Casey. Their mission is to neutralize criminals who had avoided conventional law enforcement methods. On his first Mission, James is made the fall guy for the assassination of the first lady and everyone is loo
David Hogan, Chuck Picerni Jr.
Keenen Ivory Wayans, Jon Voight, Jill Hennessy, Paul Sorvino, Eric Roberts, Robert Culp, Wolfgang Bodison, Eddie Velez, Donna Cherry, Rick Cramer, Robert Kotecki, Simon Baker, John Diehl, Kenn Whitaker, Michael Marich, Michael Milhoan, Lee de Broux, Tucker Smallwood, Ping Wu, Andy Hogan, Casey Lee, Amanda Kravat, Mario Vitale, John Reidy
tt0119709