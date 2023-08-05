Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Morning of the Earth (1972) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Australia
Sutradara
Albert Falzon
Genre
Action,
Documentary,
Reality-TV
IMDb
7.5/
10from
173users
Diterbitkan
25 February 1972
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Morning of the Earth (1972)
In the early ‘70s, founding member of Australian surf magazine Tracks, Albert Falzon, began filming off the North Coast of New South Wales, Hawaii, and Indonesia. He set out to make a film “that was a reflection of the spirit of surfing at the time” and the end result, Morning of the Earth, proved its worth as a vital document of surf culture and a powerful nature film.
Albert Falzon
Terry Fitzgerald, David Treloar, Rusty Miller, Nat Young, Stephen Cooney, Michael Peterson
tt0248194