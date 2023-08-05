  1. Home
Morning of the Earth (1972)

Australia

7.5

25 February 1972

Morning of the Earth (1972)

In the early ‘70s, founding member of Australian surf magazine Tracks, Albert Falzon, began filming off the North Coast of New South Wales, Hawaii, and Indonesia. He set out to make a film “that was a reflection of the spirit of surfing at the time” and the end result, Morning of the Earth, proved its worth as a vital document of surf culture and a powerful nature film.
Albert Falzon
Terry Fitzgerald, David Treloar, Rusty Miller, Nat Young, Stephen Cooney, Michael Peterson

