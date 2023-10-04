IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 2,061 users

Diterbitkan 03 April 1966

Oleh mamat

Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment (1966)

Morgan, an aggressive and self-admitted dreamer, a fantasist who uses his flights of fancy as refuge from external reality, where his unconventional behavior lands him in a divorce from his wife, Leonie, trouble with the police and, ultimately, incarceration in a lunatic asylum.

Stephen Frears, Karel Reisz, Claude Watson, Pat Moon

David Warner, Vanessa Redgrave, Robert Stephens, Irene Handl, Bernard Bresslaw, Arthur Mullard, Newton Blick, Nan Munro, Peter Collingwood, Graham Crowden, John Garrie, John Rae, Angus MacKay, Mavis Edwards, Peter Cellier, Robert Bridges, Ron Pember

tt0060714