Montana (2014)

In the mean streets of London’s East End, a former Serbian commando and a fourteen-year old boy plot revenge against a powerful crime lord and his ruthless lieutenants. As our heroes prepare to take on their enemies, the boy is mentored in the dark arts of assassination and learns the true meaning of friendship, honor and respect.

Mo Ali, Lola Dauda, Dean Dodds, Roxanne Cuenca, Nikolina Vuckovic, Sheila McNaught

Michelle Fairley, Lars Mikkelsen, Ashley Walters, Zlatko Burić, Adam Deacon, Alexandra Weaver, Dominique Tipper, McKell David, Ryan Oliva, Sinead Michael, Clint Dyer, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Oliver Stark, Rocky Marshall, Dudley O’Shaughnessy, Brad Moore, Darrell D’Silva, Richie Campbell, Duane Henry, Ruby Wild, Shay Spencer, George Taylor, Sarah Mac, Richard Cook, Taylor Vince, Mark Sloan, Danny Brignall, Fabien Girardi, Adam Brix, Erol Mehmet, Ben Dimmock, Eddie Bagayawa

