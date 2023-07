IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 971 users

Diterbitkan 28 December 2001

Oleh mamat

Mon-Rak Transistor (2001)

An aspiring singer leaves his pregnant bride a radio for company when he is drafted into the army; unfit for military life, the man goes AWOL and joins a pop music troupe but soon after his wife tracks him down his life spirals out of control.

Pen-Ek Ratanaruang, Chedpong Laoyant

Supakorn Kitsuwon, Siriyakorn Pukkavesh, Black Phomtong, Somlek Sakdikul, Porntip Papanai, Ampon Rattanawong, Prasit Wongrakthai, Chartchai Hamnuansak, Ackarat Nitipol, Sawang Rodnuch, Chanikan Pocharat, Baworanrit Chantasakda, Jakra Rujiwanich, Ornnapa Krissadee

tt0306359