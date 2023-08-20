IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 1,082 users

Diterbitkan 17 August 2016

Oleh mamat

Moka (2016)

Diane Kramer is led by one obsession: to find the driver of the mocha color Mercedes which hit her son and devastated her life. With a few belongings, some money and a gun, she goes to Evian, where she’s learned the driver lives.

Frédéric Mermoud

Emmanuelle Devos, Nathalie Baye, Diane Rouxel, Olivier Chantreau, David Clavel, Samuel Labarthe, Marion Reymond, Paulin Jaccoud, Jean-Philippe Écoffey, Sakir Uyar

tt5072406