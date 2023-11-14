Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Mistaken for Strangers (2013) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Aaron Dessner,
Barack Obama,
Brandon Reid,
Bryan Devendorf,
Bryce Dessner,
Carin Besser,
Emily Blunt,
John Krasinski,
Matt Berninger,
Scott Devendorf
Sutradara
Tom Berninger
Genre
Comedy,
Documentary,
Music
IMDb
7.3/
10from
4,567users
Diterbitkan
19 September 2013
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Mistaken for Strangers (2013)
Mistaken for Strangers follows The National on its biggest tour to date. Newbie roadie Tom (lead singer Matt Berninger’s younger brother) is a heavy metal and horror movie enthusiast, and can’t help but put his own spin on the experience. Inevitably, Tom’s moonlighting as an irreverent documentarian creates some drama for the band on the road. The film is a hilarious and touching look at two very different brothers, and an entertaining story of artistic aspiration.
Tom Berninger
Matt Berninger, Tom Berninger, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Bryan Devendorf, Scott Devendorf, Carin Besser, Brandon Reid, Barack Obama, Werner Herzog, John Krasinski, Will Arnett, Emily Blunt
tt2737310