Diterbitkan 03 June 2022

Missile from the East (2022)

Against the backdrop of the 1961 Swedish Grand Prix, East German motorcycle racer Ernst Degner flees the Iron Curtain. Returning to the racetrack the following season with Suzuki, the driver wins the world championship and catapults the Japanese industrial giant into global domination of the motorcycle industry. Set where two worlds collide – the colour and freedom of the West contrasts the oppression and threat of Cold War East Germany.

