  1. Home
  2. Drama
  3. Miss Violence (2013)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Miss Violence (2013)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Miss Violence (2013). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Miss Violence (2013) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Miss Violence (2013) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Greece

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7.1

/

10

from

9,341

users

Diterbitkan

09 September 2013

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Miss Violence (2013)

On the day of her birthday, eleven-year-old Angeliki jumps off the balcony and falls to her death with a smile on her face. While the police and Social Services try to discover the reason for this apparent suicide, Angeliki’s family keep insisting that it was an accident. What is the secret that young Angeliki took with her? Why does her family persist in trying to “forget” her and to move on with its life?
Alexandros Avranas
Themis Panou, Reni Pittaki, Eleni Roussinou, Sissy Toumasi, Kostas Antalopoulos, Constantinos Athanasiades, Chloe Bolota, Martha Bouziouri, Rafika Chawishe, Kalliopi Zontanou, Maria Skoula

Diterbitkan

Oktober 11, 2023 7:15 pm

Durasi

21Cineplex Miss Violence (2013)

Bioskop 21 Miss Violence (2013)

Bioskop Online Miss Violence (2013)

Bioskop168 Miss Violence (2013)

BioskopKeren Miss Violence (2013)

Cinemaindo Miss Violence (2013)

Download Miss Violence (2013)

Download Film Miss Violence (2013)

Download Movie Miss Violence (2013)

Layar Kaca 21 Miss Violence (2013)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share