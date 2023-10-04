IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 2,254 users

Miss Marple: A Caribbean Mystery (1989)

While on vacation at a resort hotel in the West Indies, Miss Marple correctly suspects that the apparently natural death of a retired British major is actually the work of a murderer planning yet another killing.

Chris Petit

Joan Hickson, Donald Pleasence, Adrian Lukis, Sophie Ward, T. P. McKenna, Michael Feast, Sheila Ruskin, Frank Middlemass, Robert Swann, Sue Lloyd, Barbara Barnes, Stephen Bent, Joseph Mydell, Valerie Buchanan, Isabelle Lucas, Shaughan Seymour, Gregory Munroe, T.R. Bowen, James Curran

