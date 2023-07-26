IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 152 users

Diterbitkan 08 June 1958

Oleh LIN

Miss April (1958)

The banker Marcus falls in love with the young ballet-dancer Maj who works at the opera. To meet her he takes a job there but Maj is in love with Osvald Berg, the big star of the opera. To wake Osvald’s interest for her she asks Marcus if he could play deeply in love with her. Plot summary by nL.

Göran Gentele

Gunnar Björnstrand, Lena Söderblom, Jarl Kulle, Gaby Stenberg, Douglas Håge, Hjördis Petterson, Sif Ruud, Per Oscarsson, Björn Gustafson, Meg Westergren, Olof Sandborg, Birgitta Valberg, Sven Holmberg, Björn Gustafson, Georg Skarstedt, Bengt Eklund, Ivar Wahlgren, Tord Stål, Börje Mellvig, Hans Strååt, Carl-Axel Hallgren, Curt Löwgren, Gösta Prüzelius, Frithiof Bjärne, Sten Hedlund

tt0051641