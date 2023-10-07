Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Minotaur (2006) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Angela Furtado,
Ciaran Murtagh,
Claire Murphy,
Donata Janietz,
Fiona Maclaine,
Ingrid Pitt,
James Bradshaw,
Jonathan Readwin,
Lex Shrapnel,
Lucy Brown
Sutradara
Jonathan English
IMDb
3.7/
10from
4,974users
Diterbitkan
11 March 2006
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Minotaur (2006)
Long ago in the Iron Age, a shadow loomed over a lonely village. For generations, the village youths are stolen from their families and delivered as sacrifice to a mythical beast – the Minotaur, that dwells beneath a great palace. Theo, haunted by the loss of his love in an earlier sacrifice is convinced that the beast isn’t real and that his girl still lives as a slave within the palace.
Jonathan English
Tom Hardy, Michelle Van Der Water, Tony Todd, Lex Shrapnel, Jonathan Readwin, Rutger Hauer, Maimie McCoy, Lucy Brown, James Bradshaw, Fiona Maclaine, Claire Murphy, Ingrid Pitt, Ciaran Murtagh, Angela Furtado, Donata Janietz, Shiva Gholamianzadeh
tt0415160