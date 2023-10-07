IMDb 3.7 / 10 from 4,974 users

Diterbitkan 11 March 2006

Oleh mamat

Minotaur (2006)

Long ago in the Iron Age, a shadow loomed over a lonely village. For generations, the village youths are stolen from their families and delivered as sacrifice to a mythical beast – the Minotaur, that dwells beneath a great palace. Theo, haunted by the loss of his love in an earlier sacrifice is convinced that the beast isn’t real and that his girl still lives as a slave within the palace.

Jonathan English

Tom Hardy, Michelle Van Der Water, Tony Todd, Lex Shrapnel, Jonathan Readwin, Rutger Hauer, Maimie McCoy, Lucy Brown, James Bradshaw, Fiona Maclaine, Claire Murphy, Ingrid Pitt, Ciaran Murtagh, Angela Furtado, Donata Janietz, Shiva Gholamianzadeh

tt0415160