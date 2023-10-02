IMDb 4.7 / 10 from 396 users

Mindfield (1989)

In the long shadow of an experimental CIA mind control program, Sergeant Kellen O’Reilly begins experiencing violent flashbacks of his “treatments” at the hands of the sinister Dr. Satorius. When the body count on his latest case inexplicably begins pointing toward his own fragmented past, a romance with Satorius’ criminal prosecutor raises the stakes. O’Reilly must forge a path forward through a hall-of-mirrors conspiracy stretching from the Mafia to the highest levels of the CIA, culminating in a shocking, stadium-sized confrontation.

Jean-Claude Lord

Michael Ironside, Lisa Langlois, Christopher Plummer, Stefan Wodoslawsky, Sean McCann, Robert Morelli, George Sperdakos, Claire Rodger, Eugene A. Clark, James Bearden, Harvey Atkin, Howard Jerome, Tom Rack, Kenneth W. Roberts, Aubert Pallascio, Michael McGill, Barbara Jones, Jacob Tierney, Antony Parr, Michael Sinelnikoff, Janine Manatis, Pierre Chagnon, Ian MacDonald, Nadia Paradis, Carmen Ferland, Steve Atkinson, Jean Archambault, Russell Yuen, Robert Austern, Réjean Gauvin, Richard Jutras, Michelle Turmel, Aimée Castle, Katia Roger, Pascale Redoute, Kristina Kay

