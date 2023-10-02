  1. Home
  2. Thriller
  3. Mindfield (1989)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Mindfield (1989)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Mindfield (1989). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Mindfield (1989) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Mindfield (1989) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Canada

IMDb

4.7

/

10

from

396

users

Diterbitkan

15 December 1989

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Mindfield (1989)

In the long shadow of an experimental CIA mind control program, Sergeant Kellen O’Reilly begins experiencing violent flashbacks of his “treatments” at the hands of the sinister Dr. Satorius. When the body count on his latest case inexplicably begins pointing toward his own fragmented past, a romance with Satorius’ criminal prosecutor raises the stakes. O’Reilly must forge a path forward through a hall-of-mirrors conspiracy stretching from the Mafia to the highest levels of the CIA, culminating in a shocking, stadium-sized confrontation.
Jean-Claude Lord
Michael Ironside, Lisa Langlois, Christopher Plummer, Stefan Wodoslawsky, Sean McCann, Robert Morelli, George Sperdakos, Claire Rodger, Eugene A. Clark, James Bearden, Harvey Atkin, Howard Jerome, Tom Rack, Kenneth W. Roberts, Aubert Pallascio, Michael McGill, Barbara Jones, Jacob Tierney, Antony Parr, Michael Sinelnikoff, Janine Manatis, Pierre Chagnon, Ian MacDonald, Nadia Paradis, Carmen Ferland, Steve Atkinson, Jean Archambault, Russell Yuen, Robert Austern, Réjean Gauvin, Richard Jutras, Michelle Turmel, Aimée Castle, Katia Roger, Pascale Redoute, Kristina Kay

Diterbitkan

Oktober 2, 2023 3:08 pm

Durasi

Juragan21 Mindfield (1989)

Layar Kaca 21 Mindfield (1989)

LK21 Mindfield (1989)

Movieon21 Mindfield (1989)

Nonton Mindfield (1989)

Nonton Film Mindfield (1989)

Nonton Movie Mindfield (1989)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share