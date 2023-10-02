Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Mindfield (1989) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Aimée Castle,
Antony Parr,
Aubert Pallascio,
Barbara Jones,
Carmen Ferland,
Christopher Plummer,
Claire Rodger,
Eugene A. Clark,
George Sperdakos,
Harvey Atkin
Sutradara
Jean-claude Lord
Genre
Thriller
IMDb
4.7/
10from
396users
Diterbitkan
15 December 1989
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Mindfield (1989)
In the long shadow of an experimental CIA mind control program, Sergeant Kellen O’Reilly begins experiencing violent flashbacks of his “treatments” at the hands of the sinister Dr. Satorius. When the body count on his latest case inexplicably begins pointing toward his own fragmented past, a romance with Satorius’ criminal prosecutor raises the stakes. O’Reilly must forge a path forward through a hall-of-mirrors conspiracy stretching from the Mafia to the highest levels of the CIA, culminating in a shocking, stadium-sized confrontation.
Jean-Claude Lord
Michael Ironside, Lisa Langlois, Christopher Plummer, Stefan Wodoslawsky, Sean McCann, Robert Morelli, George Sperdakos, Claire Rodger, Eugene A. Clark, James Bearden, Harvey Atkin, Howard Jerome, Tom Rack, Kenneth W. Roberts, Aubert Pallascio, Michael McGill, Barbara Jones, Jacob Tierney, Antony Parr, Michael Sinelnikoff, Janine Manatis, Pierre Chagnon, Ian MacDonald, Nadia Paradis, Carmen Ferland, Steve Atkinson, Jean Archambault, Russell Yuen, Robert Austern, Réjean Gauvin, Richard Jutras, Michelle Turmel, Aimée Castle, Katia Roger, Pascale Redoute, Kristina Kay
tt0097886