Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
David Gest,
Dionne Warwick,
Eddie Floyd,
Frank Cascio,
Frank DiLeo,
Freda Payne,
J. Randy Taraborrelli,
Katherine Jackson,
Kenny Gamble,
Leon Huff
Sutradara
Andrew Eastel
Genre
Documentary,
Music
IMDb
7.2/
10from
1,287users
Diterbitkan
02 November 2011
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Michael Jackson: The Life of an Icon (2011)
See Michael Jackson, one of the most recognizable and popular entertainers of all time, like never before in the feature-length tribute Michael Jackson: The Life of an Icon. Known to millions of fans worldwide for his record-breaking albums, groundbreaking music videos, mesmerizing dance moves and humanitarian efforts, his true story has never really been told…until now. This unprecedented look into the King of Pop’s fascinating life includes all-new interviews with his mother Katherine Jackson as well as siblings Tito and Rebbie Jackson, family, friends and music legends such as Smokey Robinson, Dionne Warwick and many more.
