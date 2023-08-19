  1. Home
WEBRip

WEBRip

Usa

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

7.2

/

10

from

1,287

users

02 November 2011

02 November 2011

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Michael Jackson: The Life of an Icon (2011)

See Michael Jackson, one of the most recognizable and popular entertainers of all time, like never before in the feature-length tribute Michael Jackson: The Life of an Icon. Known to millions of fans worldwide for his record-breaking albums, groundbreaking music videos, mesmerizing dance moves and humanitarian efforts, his true story has never really been told…until now. This unprecedented look into the King of Pop’s fascinating life includes all-new interviews with his mother Katherine Jackson as well as siblings Tito and Rebbie Jackson, family, friends and music legends such as Smokey Robinson, Dionne Warwick and many more.
Andrew Eastel
Michael Jackson, David Gest, Tito Jackson, Rebbie Jackson, Katherine Jackson, Frank DiLeo, J. Randy Taraborrelli, Whitney Houston, Freda Payne, Thomas Mesereau, Percy Sledge, Mickey Rooney, Petula Clark, Eddie Floyd, Paul Anka, Frank Cascio, Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff, Dionne Warwick

Diterbitkan

Agustus 19, 2023 10:10 am

Durasi

