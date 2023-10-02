Sutradara

Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer (2023)

A behind-the-scenes look at Rick Disharoon and his small-town, family-owned business, The Metal Shop, as the team gets the chance of a lifetime: to build an epic monster truck for Danny McBride and one of Hollywood’s biggest television shows, “The Righteous Gemstones.”

Rick Disharoon

tt28359825