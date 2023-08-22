Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Merry-Go-Round (1956) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Hungary
Bintang film
Ádám Szirtes,
Andrea Borbíró,
Antal Farkas,
Béla Barsi,
Ervin Kibédi,
Flóra Kádár,
Gellért Raksányi,
Gyula Bakos,
Gyula id. Szabó,
Imre Soós
Sutradara
Zoltán Fábri
IMDb
7.7/
10from
1,568users
Diterbitkan
02 February 1956
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Merry-Go-Round (1956)
In a rural scenery in the throes of difficult changes lives a humble but promising young farmer girl called Mari Pataki. Her father forbids her from seeing the man she loves. The father, above all preoccupied by work on the fields and prospective wealth, decides to give his daughter in marriage to an old but rich man with whom he does business. Land marries land, he says. This seems to be the unyielding rule of the Hungarian peasantry. But the young lover is ready to stand up to any challenge to keep Maris love.
tt0048275