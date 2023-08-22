IMDb 7.7 / 10 from 1,568 users

Diterbitkan 02 February 1956

Oleh mamat

Merry-Go-Round (1956)

In a rural scenery in the throes of difficult changes lives a humble but promising young farmer girl called Mari Pataki. Her father forbids her from seeing the man she loves. The father, above all preoccupied by work on the fields and prospective wealth, decides to give his daughter in marriage to an old but rich man with whom he does business. Land marries land, he says. This seems to be the unyielding rule of the Hungarian peasantry. But the young lover is ready to stand up to any challenge to keep Maris love.

Zoltán Fábri

Mari Törőcsik, Imre Soós, Ádám Szirtes, Béla Barsi, Manyi Kiss, László Misoga, Antal Farkas, Sándor Suka, János Makláry, Sándor Siménfalvy, Sándor Peti, Flóra Kádár, Ervin Kibédi, László Kozák, Gellért Raksányi, Gyula Bakos, József Juhász, Mária Kovács, Piri Peéry, Gyula id. Szabó, Viktória Ujváry, Irma Vass, Andrea Borbíró, László Halász, Margit Lubinszky, Zoltán Makláry, Lajos Tándor

tt0048275