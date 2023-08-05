IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 420 users

Diterbitkan 01 July 1923

Oleh mamat

Merry-Go-Round (1923)

A nobleman, posing as a necktie salesman, falls in love with the daughter of a circus puppeteer, even though he is already married to the daughter of his country’s war minister.

Erich von Stroheim, Rupert Julian

Norman Kerry, Mary Philbin, Cesare Gravina, Edith Yorke, George Hackathorne, George Siegmann, Dale Fuller, Lillian Sylvester, Spottiswoode Aitken, Dorothy Wallace, Albert Edmondson, Albert Conti, Charles King, Fenwick Oliver, Sidney Bracey, Anton Vaverka, Maude George, Helen Broneau, Jane Sherman, Gene Roth, Tommy Hicks, Ella McKenzie, Jack Murphy, Rolfe Sedan

tt0013386