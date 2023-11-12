IMDb 6.875 / 10 from 36 users

Diterbitkan 05 October 2023

Oleh mamat

Mercy Road (2023)

Racing against time to save his kidnapped daughter, a driver receives chilling phone calls from a man claiming to know her location. As he follows the increasingly unhinged instructions, he learns exactly how far he’s willing to go to save his child.

John Curran

Luke Bracey, Toby Jones, Susie Porter, Alex Malone, Martha Morgan, Jenna Pham, Huw Higginson

tt23779058