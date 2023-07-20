Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Mele Murals (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Estria Miyashiro,
John "Prime" Hina
Sutradara
Tadashi Nakamura
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
8.2/
10from
13users
Diterbitkan
06 November 2016
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Mele Murals (2016)
Mele Murals is a documentary on the transformative power of modern graffiti art and ancient Hawaiian culture for a new generation of Native Hawaiians. At the center of the story are two renowned street artists – Estria Miyashiro (aka Estria) and John Hina (aka Prime) – a group of Native Hawaiian youth, and the rural community of Waimea. Set against the resurgence of Hawaiian language and culture of the past twenty years, Estria and Prime tell how their street art has taken them on personal journeys to discover their history, identity and responsibilities as Hawaiian people.
