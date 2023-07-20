  1. Home
WEBRip

WEBRip

Usa

Usa

IMDb

8.2

/

10

from

13

users

06 November 2016

06 November 2016

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Mele Murals (2016)

Mele Murals is a documentary on the transformative power of modern graffiti art and ancient Hawaiian culture for a new generation of Native Hawaiians. At the center of the story are two renowned street artists – Estria Miyashiro (aka Estria) and John Hina (aka Prime) – a group of Native Hawaiian youth, and the rural community of Waimea. Set against the resurgence of Hawaiian language and culture of the past twenty years, Estria and Prime tell how their street art has taken them on personal journeys to discover their history, identity and responsibilities as Hawaiian people.
Tadashi Nakamura
Estria Miyashiro, John “Prime” Hina

Diterbitkan

Juli 20, 2023 8:20 pm

Durasi

