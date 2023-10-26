IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 399 users

Megalomaniac (2023)

Felix and Martha, the two offspring of legendary serial murderer The Skinner of Mons, grapple with the grotesque legacy bequeathed to them. While Martha works a menial janitorial job, Felix continues his father’s reign of terror. But following a brutal attack at work, Martha quickly descends into madness, finding she must come to terms with the infamous blood that flows through her veins.

Karim Ouelhaj

Eline Schumacher, Benjamin Ramon, Wim Willaert, Pierre Nisse, Raphaëlle Lubansu, Quentin Lasbazeilles, Olivier Picard, Catherine Jandrain

