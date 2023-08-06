Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Meg 2: The Trench (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDCAM
Bintang film
Cliff Curtis,
Jason Statham,
Kiran Sonia Sawar,
Melissanthi Mahut,
Page Kennedy,
Sergio Peris-Mencheta,
Shuya Sophia Cai,
Sienna Guillory,
Skyler Samuels,
Wu Jing
IMDb
7.022/
10from
135users
Diterbitkan
01 August 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Meg 2: The Trench (2023)
An exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean of a daring research team spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival.
Ben Wheatley, Saithip Boonyasomphop, Cliff Lanning, Anita Christy, Teresa Orlando, Mac Montero
Jason Statham, Wu Jing, Shuya Sophia Cai, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, Cliff Curtis, Page Kennedy, Sienna Guillory, Melissanthi Mahut, Kiran Sonia Sawar
tt9224104