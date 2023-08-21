Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Mediterranea (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Qatar
Sutradara
Gwyn Sannia,
Jonas Carpignano,
Margot Seban
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.6/
10from
1,742users
Diterbitkan
02 September 2015
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Mediterranea (2015)
Ayiva recently left his home in Burkina Faso in search of a way to provide for his sister and his daughter. He takes advantage of his position in an illegal smuggling operation to get himself and his best friend Abas off of the continent. Ayiva adapts to life in Italy, but when tensions with the local community rise, things become increasingly dangerous. Determined to make his new situation work he attempts to weather the storm, but it has its costs.
Jonas Carpignano, Gwyn Sannia, Margot Seban
Koudous Seihon, Alassane Sy, Francesco Papasergio, Pio Amato, Vincenzina Siciliano
tt3486542