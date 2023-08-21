IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 1,742 users

Mediterranea (2015)

Ayiva recently left his home in Burkina Faso in search of a way to provide for his sister and his daughter. He takes advantage of his position in an illegal smuggling operation to get himself and his best friend Abas off of the continent. Ayiva adapts to life in Italy, but when tensions with the local community rise, things become increasingly dangerous. Determined to make his new situation work he attempts to weather the storm, but it has its costs.

Jonas Carpignano, Gwyn Sannia, Margot Seban

Koudous Seihon, Alassane Sy, Francesco Papasergio, Pio Amato, Vincenzina Siciliano

