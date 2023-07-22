  1. Home
Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Meatcleaver Massacre (1977) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Horror

IMDb

3.6

/

10

from

706

users

Diterbitkan

01 March 1977

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Meatcleaver Massacre (1977)

Four crazed killers butchered his wife, son and daughter. From his hospital deathbed he called upon the power of the occult for revenge… And he got it, he really got it!
Evan Lee
Christopher Lee, Larry Justin, J. Arthur Craig, James Habif, Robert Clark, Doug Senior, Bob Mead, Alisa Beaton, Paul Kelleher, Maria Arnold, Guerdon Trueblood, James R. Bagdonas

Diterbitkan

Juli 23, 2023 12:42 am

Durasi

