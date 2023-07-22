Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Meatcleaver Massacre (1977) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alisa Beaton,
Bob Mead,
Christopher Lee,
Doug Senior,
Guerdon Trueblood,
J. Arthur Craig,
James Habif,
James R. Bagdonas,
Larry Justin,
Maria Arnold
Sutradara
Evan Lee
Genre
Horror
IMDb
3.6/
10from
706users
Diterbitkan
01 March 1977
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Meatcleaver Massacre (1977)
Four crazed killers butchered his wife, son and daughter. From his hospital deathbed he called upon the power of the occult for revenge… And he got it, he really got it!
Evan Lee
Christopher Lee, Larry Justin, J. Arthur Craig, James Habif, Robert Clark, Doug Senior, Bob Mead, Alisa Beaton, Paul Kelleher, Maria Arnold, Guerdon Trueblood, James R. Bagdonas
tt0076380