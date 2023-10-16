IMDb 4.8 / 10 from 2,175 users

McBain (1991)

Santos attempts to lead a people’s revolt in Colombia to overthrow the Presidente. When his revolt fails and he is killed, his sister Christina goes to New York to find McBain, a lieutenant Santos rescued during the Vietnam War. McBain agrees to help, recruits his old war buddies, raises some cash by killing a few drug dealers, then leads an attack to topple the Colombian government.

James Glickenhaus

Christopher Walken, Michael Ironside, Michael Joseph DeSare, Chick Vennera, Steve James, Thomas G. Waites, Jay Patterson, María Conchita Alonso, Joel Torre, Big Boy Gomez, Victor Argo, Andy Gill, Cris Aguilar, Protacio Dee, Dinah Dominguez, Zenaida Amador, Tony Tacorda, Forrest Compton, James Glickenhaus, Constance Shulman, Mark Hammer, Raul Aragon, Susan Africa, Dominic Marcus, Helen McNeely, Mel Davidson, Glenn Kubota, Fern Dorsey, Luis Guzmán, Karen Duffy, Dick Boccelli, Jerry Beyer, Marshall Thompson, Hechter Ubarry, Roy Alvarez, Mervyn Samson

